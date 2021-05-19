Home Photos Feature Photos A labourer busy his routine work at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A labourer busy his routine work at his workplace Thu, 20 May 2021, 12:45 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-1905-21 BAHAWALPUR: May 19 A labourer busy his routine work at his workplace. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ A beautiful migratory bird Asian Paradise Flycatcher sitting on a tree branch at Margala Hills National Park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A beautiful migratory bird Asian Paradise Flycatcher sitting on a tree branch at Margala Hills National Park Palestinian and Pakistani students from different education institutes and civil society people participating in a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian outside... Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club Paid Advertisements