Home Photos Feature Photos A laborer cleaning peanuts in a traditional way in Firdous Market

A laborer cleaning peanuts in a traditional way in Firdous Market

Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 8:14 PM

APP20-111220 PESHAWAR: December 11 - A laborer cleaning peanuts in a traditional way in Firdous Market. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

A worker busy in roasting peanuts at Firdous Market

A vendor uses an Ox to grind different kind of grains and nuts in a traditional way at Zia Masjid area in the federal...

Farmers busy in threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field