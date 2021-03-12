Home Photos Feature Photos A horse driven cart on the way loaded with wall panel sheets...PhotosFeature PhotosA horse driven cart on the way loaded with wall panel sheets at GT road Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 7:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-120321 PESHAWAR: March 12 - A horse driven cart on the way loaded with wall panel sheets at GT road. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP42-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA senior citizen helping a child for cycling on the road at F-7Workers busy in maintenance of a road in G-7 areaA view of smoke spreading from a road maintenance machine by CDA near Aabpara Market