A hockey match is being played between Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran at the District Education Authority South Punjab during Inter District Hockey League at Stadium

A hockey match is being played between Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran at the District Education Authority South Punjab during Inter District Hockey League at Stadium
APP28-121022 BAHAWALPUR: October 12 - A hockey match is being played between Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran at the District Education Authority South Punjab during Inter District Hockey League at Stadium. APP/HBR/MAF/MOS
A hockey match is being played between Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran at the District Education Authority South Punjab during Inter District Hockey League at Stadium
APP28-121022 BAHAWALPUR
A hockey match is being played between Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran at the District Education Authority South Punjab during Inter District Hockey League at Stadium
APP29-121022 BAHAWALPUR: October 12 – Government High School Bahawalpur and Government High School Lodhran hockey players in a group photo at the District Education Authority South Punjab Inter District Hockey League at Stadium Bahawalpur. APP/HBR/MAF/MOS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR