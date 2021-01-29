Home Photos Feature Photos A herd of sheep grazing at roadside greenbelt at Cock Pul on... PhotosFeature Photos A herd of sheep grazing at roadside greenbelt at Cock Pul on Expressway Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 4:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - A herd of sheep grazing at roadside greenbelt at Cock Pul on Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia APP05-290121 ALSO READ CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway that fallen during a storm in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CDA staffers working at a place for the preparation to re-install the iron-made frame with portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on a small hill along Expressway... Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital ISLAMABAD: October 15 Labourers leveling the space through an excavator for the construction work of a bridge on Expressway. APP photo by Abid...