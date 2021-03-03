A gypsy youngster sitting on valuables heavily loaded on rickshaw may cause any untoward incident
APP16-030321 FAISALABAD: March 03 - A gypsy youngster sitting on valuables heavily loaded on rickshaw may cause any untoward incident. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP16-030321

ALSO READ  Gypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut at Latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR