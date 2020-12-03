Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy lady traveling on the donkey cart along with her child... PhotosFeature Photos A gypsy lady traveling on the donkey cart along with her child heading towards their destination Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-031220 MULTAN: December 03 - A gypsy lady traveling on the donkey cart along with her child heading towards their destination. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP22-031220 Zia Ur Rehman RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy lady swing her child while a gypsy woman busy in making bread (roti) at roadside setup