A group photo of position holders of Shan Rehmatulil Alamin (SAWW) week with Division Commissioner Saqib Manan at Arts Council
APP14-231120 FAISALABAD: November 23 - A group photo of position holders of Shan Rehmatulil Alamin (SAWW) week with Division Commissioner Saqib Manan at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP14-231120

ALSO READ  Division Commissioner Saqib Manan awarding student with Rs. 100,000 cash prize on winning Naat competition in connection with Rehmatul Almin (SAWW) week for provincial level at Arts Council

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR