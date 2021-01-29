A group photo during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake
APP12-290121 GHIZIR: January 29 - A group photo during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP12-290121

ALSO READ  Players in action in a match during the Khalti Ice Festival to promote the winter tourism in the area at Khalti Lake

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR