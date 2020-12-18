Home Photos Feature Photos A group of youngsters taking sugarcane from tractor trolley at Bypass Road PhotosFeature Photos A group of youngsters taking sugarcane from tractor trolley at Bypass Road Fri, 18 Dec 2020, 6:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-181220 LARKANA: December 18 - A group of youngsters taking sugarcane from tractor trolley at Bypass Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP36-181220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: August 10 Labourers busy in unloading husk from a tractor trolley. APP photo by Safdar Abbas LAHORE: July 24 Young cyclists on the way while holding rear side of running tractor trolley may cause any mishap. APP Photo by... MULTAN: July 03 – A view of overloaded tractor trolley creating problems in smooth flow of traffic on Chowk Azam Road. APP photo by...