A gardener busy in collecting dry leaves of tree at a local park

#Pakistan highlights Indian atrocities in #Kashmir on Int’l Day of Victims of #Genocide



#APPNews #GenocidePreventionDay #KashmirSeeksAttention @ForeignOfficePk @MoIB_Official



https://www.app.com.pk/global/pakistan-highlights-indian-atrocities-in-kashmir-on-intl-day-of-victims-of-genocide/