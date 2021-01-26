Home Photos Feature Photos A flock of Yellow vented bulbul flying after drinking water from a... PhotosFeature Photos A flock of Yellow vented bulbul flying after drinking water from a stream in Margala Hills, National Park Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-260121 ISLAMABAD: January 26 - A flock of Yellow vented bulbul flying after drinking water from a stream in Margala Hills, National Park. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ Despite the ban children flying kites at a greenbelt of Karal Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Despite the ban children flying kites at a greenbelt of Karal Chowk Amin Aslam to inaugurate information, watch tower at Chinji National Park A flock of pigeons flying over the skies as in the background an attractive view of sunset