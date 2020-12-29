Home Photos Feature Photos A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used as fuel... PhotosFeature Photos A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used as fuel for cooking Tue, 29 Dec 2020, 4:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-291220 HYDERABAD: December 29 A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used as fuel for cooking. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP09-291220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 01 – A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used for cooking purpose as fuel. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas