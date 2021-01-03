Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor waiting for customer to sell domestic use items at... PhotosFeature Photos A female vendor waiting for customer to sell domestic use items at her roadside setup Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 8:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-030121 MULTAN: January 03 - A female vendor waiting for customer to sell domestic use items at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP10-030121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PCB Challengers to play PCB Dynamites in National Triangular T20 final National U19 3-day Tournament: Sindh and Southern Punjab ended in a draw MULTAN: November 14 – A female vendor waiting for customers to sell different items at her roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari