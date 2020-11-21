Home Photos Feature Photos A female on the way while carrying heavy bundle of tree branches... PhotosFeature Photos A female on the way while carrying heavy bundle of tree branches heading towards her destination Sat, 21 Nov 2020, 5:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-211120 MULTAN: November 21 - A female on the way while carrying heavy bundle of tree branches heading towards her destination. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 28 – Farmers on the way on donkey cart loaded with tree branches. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas MULTAN: June 25 – Women farmers on their way while carrying heavy bundle of grass on their heads. APP Photo by GM Kashif