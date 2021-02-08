Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer collecting oranges at an orchard in the catchment area of... PhotosFeature Photos A farmer collecting oranges at an orchard in the catchment area of the city Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 5:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-080221 ISLAMABAD: February 08 - A farmer collecting oranges at an orchard in the catchment area of the city. APP photo by Saadia Haidari ALSO READ A farmer is applying fertilizer to his wheat crop RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A lady picks oranges at an orchard in the catchment area of the city A farmer set residues of his sugarcane crop on fire and polluting environment by violating ban A farmer is applying fertilizer to his wheat crop