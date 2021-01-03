Home Photos Feature Photos A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at... PhotosFeature Photos A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 8:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-030121 MULTAN: January 03 - A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP08-030121 ALSO READ Farmer using motorcycle instead of animal to pull cart loaded with fodder RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in making “Gurr” by extracting sugarcane juice at their workplace Farmer using motorcycle instead of animal to pull cart loaded with fodder Farmers are busy in making traditional sweet item ‘Gurr’ from sugarcane juice