A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace
APP19-310121 SARGODH: January 31 - A farmer busy in boiling sugarcane juice to prepare sweet (Gurr) at his workplace. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  A woman worker busy in coloring the clay made pots after preparing at his workplace

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR