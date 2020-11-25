Home Photos Feature Photos A family wearing facemasks to protect from COVID-19 on the way to... PhotosFeature Photos A family wearing facemasks to protect from COVID-19 on the way to their destination on motorcycle Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 8:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-251120 KARACHI: November 25 - A family wearing facemasks to protect from COVID-19 on the way to their destination on motorcycle. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP42-251120 ALSO READ 48 die, 2,954 test positive for coronavirus RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Police officials instructing shopkeepers to close the Saddar Mobile Market after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the... Pakistan fully committed to play leadership role in tackling climate change: PM Pakistan not to go for complete lockdown during 2nd wave of COVID-19, PM tells WEF