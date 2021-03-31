Home Photos General Coverage Photos A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to protect from COVID-19 virus Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-310321 LAHORE: March 31 A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to protect from COVID-19 virus. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP30-310321 ALSO READ 'Feeling better today after so many well-wishers' prayers' says President RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bahrain Prince Salman calls PM, wishes him speedy recovery A view of parked tri-wheelers rickshaws after closing public transport on the spreading of COVID-19 virus 2,698 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab