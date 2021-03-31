A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to protect from COVID-19 virus
APP30-310321 LAHORE: March 31  A family entering into railway station through sanitizer walk through gate to protect from COVID-19 virus. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP30-310321

ALSO READ  'Feeling better today after so many well-wishers' prayers' says President

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR