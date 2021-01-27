Home Photos Feature Photos A factory worker spreading leather sheets for the dry purpose at his... PhotosFeature Photos A factory worker spreading leather sheets for the dry purpose at his workplace Wed, 27 Jan 2021, 10:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-270121 SIALKOT: January 27 - A factory worker spreading leather sheets for the dry purpose at his workplace. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Labourers painting the body of a delivery truck at their workplace at Pirwahdai area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers painting the body of a delivery truck at their workplace at Pirwahdai area A vendor decorating wedding car in his workplace A worker busy in making cooper item at his workplace