A donkey cart holder on the way loaded with heavy luggage to deliver in a local market

Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 6:18 PM

APP15-081220 FAISLABAD: December 08 - A donkey cart holder on the way loaded with heavy luggage to deliver in a local market. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

APP15-081220

A vendor displaying radishes to attract customers on a donkey cart in the city

A vendor displaying radishes to attract customers on a donkey cart in the city

HYDERABAD: November 10 People travelling on donkey cart in the village. APP photo by Akram Ali

UMERKOT: November 07 Youngster sitting on donkey cart with their pots on their way to get water at Chor Road. APP photo by...