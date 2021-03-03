Home Photos Feature Photos A displaying traditional summer drink (Kanji) to attract the customers at his...PhotosFeature PhotosA displaying traditional summer drink (Kanji) to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 6:54 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-030321 LAHORE: March 03 - A displaying traditional summer drink (Kanji) to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Ashraf ChAPP49-030321ALSO READ A young worker preparing tea for customers in a local hotelRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at his roadside setupA street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh RoadA vendor cutting the sugarcane into pieces for customers at his roadside setup