Home Photos Feature Photos A crane being used to install windowpane of a building at Swan... PhotosFeature Photos A crane being used to install windowpane of a building at Swan in the outskirts of the city Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-151220 RAWALPINDI: December 15 - A crane being used to install windowpane of a building at Swan in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP32-151220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: September 01 – Employees of a bank using crane to remove banner from building. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem