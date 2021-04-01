Home Photos Feature Photos A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs PhotosFeature Photos A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 9:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-010421 KARACHI: April 01 - A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP38-010421 ALSO READ Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic A young vendor displaying and selling facemasks to vehicle drivers A vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virus