A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs
APP38-010421 KARACHI: April 01 - A couple traveling on a motorcycle wearing facemasks to adopt COVID-19 SOPs. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP38-010421

ALSO READ  Women on their way outside a shopping centre wearing protective masks as precautionary measures against corona virus pandemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR