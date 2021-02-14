Home Photos Feature Photos A couple selecting and purchasing old books for child at roadside stall PhotosFeature Photos A couple selecting and purchasing old books for child at roadside stall Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 9:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-140221 LAHORE: February 14 - A couple selecting and purchasing old books for child at roadside stall. APP photo by Ashraf Ch RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Parents wearing facemask on the way to drop their child at school LAHORE: October 28 A health worker marking the house after administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by... LAHORE: October 28 A health worker administering anti polio drops to child during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by Ashraf Ch