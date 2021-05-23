A child with camels walking on road at Rasheedabad

Yet another Great News: Pakistan’s Textile exports gone up by 17.4% with USD 7.474 Billion as compared to USD 6.367 Billion during July to April FY20 : @FaisalJavedKhan

(1/2)



#APPNews @MoIB_Official @PakPMO @FarrukhHabibISF @GovtofPakistan @investinpak @eadgop