A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot weather in the city Mon, 3 May 2021, 10:15 PM APP19-030521 LAHORE: May 03 - A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot weather in the city. APP photo by Amir khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A passerby with children taking shower at well water to beat the intense of hot weather A youngster enjoying bath in a swimming pool to get relief from scorching hot weather A woman showering water on head of a boy to get relief during hot weather in the city