Home Photos Feature Photos A bullcart holder on the way under cover of blanket to protect... PhotosFeature Photos A bullcart holder on the way under cover of blanket to protect himself during rain in the city Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 9:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-050121 LAHORE: January 05 - A bullcart holder on the way under cover of blanket to protect himself during rain in the city. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP64-050121 ALSO READ A labourer wearing a plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced in the twin cities at Rawal Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A youngster crosses the road during rain that experienced in the Provincial Capital A girl on her way under the cover of an umbrella during rain in the city Motorcyclist on the way during Rain