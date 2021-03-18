Home Photos Feature Photos A beggar asking for some mercy in the middle of Officers Club...PhotosFeature PhotosA beggar asking for some mercy in the middle of Officers Club Road Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 9:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-180321 LARKANA: March 18 - A beggar asking for some mercy in the middle of Officers Club Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ An open main-hole in middle of Samundri Road near Hazrat Abu Anees Underpass may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn open main-hole in middle of Samundri Road near Hazrat Abu Anees Underpass may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesBird Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in canalA beggar sitting in the middle of Railway Overhead Bridge Road asking for mercy