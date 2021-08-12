PhotosFeature Photos A beautiful view of Kumrat waterfall.People gather at one of Kumrats greatest nature site beautiful streams of water flowing down in the pond where people enjoy swiming in Upper Dir district of KPK Thu, 12 Aug 2021, 8:13 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP42-120821KUMRAT VALLEY: August 12- A beautiful view of Kumrat waterfall.People gather at one of Kumrats greatest nature site beautiful streams of water flowing down in the pond where people enjoy swiming in Upper Dir district of KPK.APP Photo by Saadia Haidari APP42-120821KUMRAT VALLEY: APP42-120821KUMRAT VALLEY: August 12- A fisherman catching Trout fish from Panjkora river in Kumrat valley,Upper Dir district of KPK.APP Photo by Saadia Haidari