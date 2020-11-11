ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to hold a three-day business conference titled “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Central Asia” in Gwadar from November 16 to 18.

The conference would be attended by Chief Minister, Governor Balochistan, ministers, high government officials, foreign diplomats, and trade and industrial personalities.

According to a RCCI official, the conference was aimed at deliberating progress on CPEC, promoting investment in Gwadar port city, boosting trade and exploring new trade opportunities with the Central Asian states under the umbrella of CPEC.

He said that the CPEC was going to be prove as a game changer for Pakistan as well as the whole region and this would also determine ways and means to enhance cooperation with the Central Asian States.

He also called upon the business community of across the country to play role in making this conference a success.

Meanwhile he informed that the Chamebr was also planning to organize a construction fair titled “Build 2020” in Rawalpindi by next month to promote and develop the construction sector of the country.