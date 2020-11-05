Zulfikar Bukhari inaugurates newly built TDCP building

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday inaugurated newly constructed building of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

The Special Assistant visited various sections of TDCP including Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (ITHM) and congratulated Advisor to CM on having TDCP’s own building after three decades.

Zulfikar Bukhari said, “Local tourism has huge potential and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan tourism is being promoted in a comprehensive way.”

He said that tourism was badly neglected in the past and treated as an ordinary department.

However, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was very serious in development of tourist sites and construction of TDCP building was a clear proof in this regard. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to introduce KP tourism model in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Zulfikar Bukhari chaired a meeting, in which Advisor to CM Asif Mehmood briefed him about future plan of Tourism department.

Asif Mehmood told that department of Tourist Services (DTS) was registering hotels all over the province and 756 hotels had been registered so far.

He said that regional offices were being established to make registration process easy. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Ullah Bhutta briefed the meeting about features of Tourism, Culture & Heritage Authority (TCHA).

Zulfikar Bukhari directed that all possible hurdles should be reviewed before making a new authority. He also directed that relaxation should be given to hotels in collection of registration fee in wake of COVID-19.

TDCP Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, MPA Nasir Qayyum and TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar were also present.