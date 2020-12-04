ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will address a virtual session shortly to advise Pakistani expatriates for the safe and secure investment in the country.

“Get a first-hand professional advice on your investments in Pakistan as SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari will be live at a virtual session on Roshan Digital Account and Naya Pakistan Certificates on Friday, 4th December 7pm (PST) and 5pm (KSA),” the OP&HRD ministry tweeted.