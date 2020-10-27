TURBAT Oct 27 (APP): Federal Minister Defence Production, Ms. Zobaida Jalal on Tuesday announced continuation of 50 scholarships and internships as per the students’ academic requirements at the University of Turbat.

Addressing a one-day Youth Conference here at the University of Turbat, the Defence Production Minister announced to facilitate the introduction of necessary programs, services and exposures for the talented youth of Balochistan.

She expressed the hope that the event would open up new vistas for further deliberation and for a sustainable streamlining of the youth of Makran for social cohesion and national integration.

The Youth Conference was held in collaboration with Paigham-e Pakistan, Government of Balochistan and Islamic Research Institute.

The event attended by teachers and students discussed the emerging challenges for Pakistan and the region and how to move forward.