Zaidi for appointment of Grade 21 officers in all divisions of province

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said Chief Minister Sindh should appoint Grade 21 officers in all the divisions of the province.

In a video message on social media networking site, he said, “sadly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) divides and deprives rural areas from administrative structures at par with Urban areas.”

He said, “CM Sindh was candid in discussions on how rural Sindh suffers,” adding, “Bilawal requesting federal government for help.”