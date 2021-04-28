ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday issued instructions to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to immediately engage a top law firm to contest some over two decades old cases in courts.

In this regard, the minister chaired a meeting with the Real Estate Department of KPT, said a press release.

He further directed KPT to utilize the land bank to its full potential.

Earlier, the minister was briefed regarding the court cases of KPT. The officials said that over 450 cases were pending in courts for last two decades.