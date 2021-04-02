Youth’s proactive role vital for socio-economic development of country: Suri

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Friday said the proactive role of youth was imperative for socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed these view while witnessing a signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) among Young Parliamentary Forum (YPF), Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) here at the Parliament House, a National Assembly Secretariat news release said.

The deputy speaker remarked that the participation of youth was imperative in effective tackling and resolving the challenges faced by the country. “The sustainable social development demands active youth participation.”

He said PIPS could provide an effective platform to train and capacitate the young parliamentarians to make their participation more meaningful especially during the house proceedings.

YPF General Secretary, Uzma Riaz said the collaboration among YPF, PIPS and SSDO would make the participation of young parliamentarians more effective.

She also remarked that the inclusiveness of youth in the socio-economic development of the country was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.