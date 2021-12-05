Youth guarantee country’s development: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that youth are our precious asset and a guarantee of development in the country.

He was addressing ‘Chenab Zone’ zonal conference at resource academia here on Sunday evening.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated various projects like Kamyab Jawan and Ehsas Programmes in the country to ensure the active role of human capital in economic development.

He said that the government was imparting training of modern information technology (IT) to 100,000 youth adding that 25,000 were now on jobs. He said that 50,000 scholarships were also being provided every year under Ehsas Programme.

State Minister Farrukh Habib said that youth would have to come out from the traditional way in the era of knowledge economy and work hard to shatter the fear of failure and materialize their dreams.

He said that development of youth was among the top most priorities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that is why the huge investment was being made. He said that days were not far when Pakistan would stand in the list of developed countries.

He said that the government had also provided soft loans of Rs 30 billion to 25,000 entrepreneurs for the first time in the country’s history. He said that the government was especially focusing on the development of the information technology sector adding that our IT sector would cross the figure of US $ 3 billion during the current year. This sector will also be able to compete in the world soon, he hoped.

He said that the government was also imparting training to youth in 100 different vocational trades including mobile applications and web designing which would help them to earn their livelihood and share financial burden of their families.

Farrukh Habib said that the government had also initiated under-graduate scholarships under Ehsas Programme for provision of scholarships to talented youth for higher education. He said that the government had set a new example of investment on human capital by providing more than 50 billion scholarships across the country.

“We would have to promote the positive behavior and positivity among the society which is mandatory for development”, he concluded.

Earlier, organizers and experts of resource academia also addressed.