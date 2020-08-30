Youm-e-Ashura observed nationwide amid tight security

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram, was observed on Sunday across the country amid strict security arrangements to commemorate the supreme sacrifice offered by the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions, during the battle of Karbala, Iraq in seventh century.

Thousands of mourners, including ladies and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic ‘Matam’ or beating of chests, self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the violent martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. A number of devotees carrying ‘Tazias’ and ‘Alams’ were reciting soul-stirring elegies and hymns, dedicated to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family. ‘Zuljinnah’ was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Strict security measures and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident. Law enforcers, including Police, Rangers, FC and others provided foolproof security to mourners. Mobile phone services were completely suspended as a security measure.

Special commandos were deployed at all high-rise buildings located along the route of the main procession including snipers on the rooftops to avert any untoward incident. The routes of procession were protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers besides ensuring compliance of government guidelines regarding Covid-19 (SOPs). Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Ulema and Zahireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy during the processions.

In his Youm-e-Ashura message, President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to strive for national progress and prosperity while shunning mutual differences, sectarian biases, and faith-based hate, in light of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)’s teachings.

The president said Muharram-ul-Haram instilled a passion which made the followers cope with any ordeal. Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Youm-e-Ashur message said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)’s sacrifice was in fact a guiding principle for the Muslims which taught them to sacrifice everything during the struggle for truth.

He said the passion shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), in historic battle of Karbala, helped enliven the Muslim tradition of faithfulness and truthfulness besides being a source of keeping alive the eternal message of Islam and passion to sacrifice.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that Muharram 10 is the day of the victory of truth and a message of resistance against oppression. The deeds and teachings of Imam Hussain are a beacon of light for Muslims.

Traditionally, no significant procession taken out from the federal capital on Youm-e-Ashur and mourners of Islamabad join main procession of Rawalpindi. In Rawalpindi, the central procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col Maqbool Hussain and culmination at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route. Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis was being held at Imambargah Qadeemi.

The main procession in Karachi had been taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi, which concluded at Imambargah-e-Iranian Hussaini after passing through the traditional route.

In Quetta, the main mourning procession comprised of Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah had been taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road. The main procession concluded at Alamdar Road in the evening after passing through its conventional route. In Lahore, main Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah after marching traditional route , where Sham-e-Ghareeban was being held.

As many 116 possessions were taken out on Youm-e-Ashur in Multan district. Similarly, about 36 tazia processions were ended up at Karbala Shah Shamas. Later on, Majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were held in Imambargahs of Shah Gerdez, Imambargah Lal Shah, Mumtazabad, Haveli Mureed Shah, Imambargah Hyderia (Gulghast) and Hussainabad Daulat Gate.

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zul jinnah procession was culminated at Imam Bargah Agha Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar. The procession was taken out in the afternoon from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain at Yakkatoot area of the city. Similar processions were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat,Kurram, and Dera Ismael Khan.

As many as 200 mourning processions were taken out in Hyderabad to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. The central procession, started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and concluded at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening.

In Bahawalpur, the main procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Chah Fateh Khan Bazar which concluded at Markazi Karbala Model Town B after passing through Machli Bazar, Multani Gate and Old Sabzi Mandi. Some 2,150 police personnel and 1,870 volunteers were deployed on security.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were brought out from central Imambargahs in all major cities and towns across the State including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts which culminated at their stipulated religious sites after passing through their traditional routes.

The mourning processions were also held in Rajanpur, Narowal, Nawabshah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Tando Muhammad Khan , Abbottabad, Mian Channu, Rohri,etc and concluded at respective Imambargahs after marching through traditional routes.