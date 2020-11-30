Yet another flop show but at cost of people lives: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday called PDM’s Multan public gathering as yet another flop show but at the cost of people’s lives.

In a statement he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) doing all this to seek relief from Prime Minister Imran Khan in corruption cases against them.

“It’s an attack on the safety of people and growing economy” he said.

Senator Faisal Javed said that this blackmailing will not work at all, adding that “It’s all curtains for PDM Inhumane PDM”.

He said that despite good hype created by the Government, adding that It’s a sensitive call as they had to make precautionary arrangements for the safety of the people.

Senator Faisal said that tried their best to avoid any clash and kept trying to convince the opposition. “We need to act as responsible citizens following SOPs” he added.