Writ of state to be maintained at every cost: CM

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam is the religion of peace and tranquility and there is no room for any sort of violence in it.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM emphasized that no society permits destructive behaviours as fanaticism generates social disorder.

The protection of life and property of the people is the fundamental responsibility of the state and this commitment would be fulfilled at every cost, he stressed.

All are equal before the law and violators of the law would be dealt with sternly, the CM stated.

Similarly, the writ of the state would be maintained at every cost and no one would be allowed to defy it.

Meanwhile, an impartial investigation of the unfortunate incident would be held but the law would determine its way where it is violated, CM added.