World Teacher’s Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): World Teachers’ Day will be marked on Oct 5(Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate the role of teachers in providing quality education at all levels.

This enables children and adults of all ages to learn take part in and contribute to their local community and global society.

Teachers are recognized for their contributions to society on World Teachers’ Day. Various events would be arranged in many countries around the world on October 5. These include celebrations to honor teachers in general or those who have made a special contribution to a particular community.

The day may also be marked by conferences emphasizing the importance of teachers and learning, extra training sessions for teachers, recruitment drives for the teaching profession among university students or other suitably qualified professionals and events to increase the profile of teachers and the role they play in the media.

Moreover, international organizations such as TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) and Education International organize international, national and local events.

In some areas posters are displayed and pupils and ex-pupils are encouraged to send e-cards or letters of appreciation to teachers who made a special or memorable contribution to their education.