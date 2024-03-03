World Hearing Day 2024: advocating for equitable access to Ear and Hearing Care

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):World Hearing Day 2024 was observed on Sunday, with a focus on raising awareness about hearing impairments and addressing societal misperceptions.

This annual event aims to shed light on the importance of timely recognition of hearing issues, particularly in young children, to initiate interventions promptly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on his special message regarding the day emphasized the significance of overcoming the stigma associated with hearing loss.

He highlighted that hearing loss is often considered an “invisible disability” due to societal misconceptions and lack of attention from policymakers.

According to WHO, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs worldwide remain unmet, with unaddressed hearing loss costing nearly US$1 trillion annually.

To combat this, World Hearing Day 2024 focused on dispelling common misconceptions and providing accurate information about ear and hearing care.

The objectives of this year’s observance were to counter societal misperceptions related to hearing problems, provide evidence-based information to the public and healthcare providers, and call on countries and civil society to address stigmatizing mindsets.

The WHO estimates that unaddressed hearing loss incurs an annual cost of $980 billion, including productivity losses and social exclusion due to lack of rehabilitation access.

As the world marks World Hearing Day, it underscores the importance of raising awareness, dispelling misconceptions, and advocating for equitable access to ear and hearing care to ensure the well-being of individuals with hearing impairments.