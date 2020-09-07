Work on historic package for Karachi commenced: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said work on historic financial package for Karachi’s transformation had been commenced to resolve the chronic municipal and infrastructure problems faced by the metropolitan city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled Rs 1.1 trillion a landmark historical package to improve sewerage and drainage system of mega city, he lauded while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party had been ruling the Sindh province for over 12 years, but it had done nothing to improve the transport, sewerage and drainage system of Karachi.

Not a single penny under the package had issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city’s development projects by the Federal Government under its own supervision, he added.

He said the previous provincial governments had launched unnecessary and redundant projects in their respective provinces for kick back and corruption. The previous governments had looted the provincial and national exchequers ruthlessly during their regimes, he alleged.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were doing politics of fraud as its bigwigs went to abroad on medical ground, but rather getting medical treatment enjoying luxurious life there. All the PML-N leaders had looted billion rupees and involved in massive corruption and money laundering.

He said the PML-N politics were surrounding on getting National Reconciliation (NRO), but its big stalwarts would be failed to do so.