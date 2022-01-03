Work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway completes: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that work on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway has been completed with an amount of Rs. 81 billion.

In a tweet, he said that Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway foundation stone was laid by the previous government but it did not work due to disputes.



The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government had resumed construction work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway in 2019 after resolving disputes.



He said that advertisement for Dir Motorway and work on Swat motorway phase-2 will be started this month.



He said that Kohat-Pindi Ghep section will be completed next month and Gabila in March.