Women devising policies for better future: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Member National Assembly (MNA) Asiya Naz Tanoli on Saturday said that women worldwide were driving for change, improving access, and devising policies for a better future.

Talking to APP on the occasion of International Women Day, she said in 2025, the theme is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and equal rights for women and girls across the globe.

This day highlights women’s contributions in various fields and raises awareness about gender equality and women’s rights, she concluded.