18.8 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalWomen devising policies for better future: MNA
National

Women devising policies for better future: MNA

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Member National Assembly (MNA) Asiya Naz Tanoli on Saturday said that women worldwide were driving for change, improving access, and devising policies for a better future.
Talking to APP on the occasion of International Women Day, she said in 2025, the theme is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and equal rights for women and girls across the globe.
This day highlights women’s contributions in various fields and raises awareness about gender equality and women’s rights, she concluded.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan