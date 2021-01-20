ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with focus on ensuring rule of law sans any discrimination of the rich and the poor, the present government was striving to bring about a revolution in the country, which had already started.

“If you want to assure yourselves about the start of revolution, you can see the faces of all thieves, who have joined hands and come out on roads. Big thieves, who were looting the country for the last 35 years, have now come together and are now seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance),” he remarked.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering of tribal elders after inaugurating a state of the art hospital at Maula Khan Sarai on the occasion of his visit to South Waziristan.

Imran Khan said he would urge his critics, who question about his promise of a Naya Pakistan and welfare state, to study history books to know how the State of Madina was established and was made a welfare state after facing difficulties for four to five years.

He said the State of Madina, which was established under the great leadership of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), brought about the biggest revolution in history and eliminated the old system of monarchy through rule of law, justice for all, and taking care of the poor and downtrodden.

The principles of the State of Madina were being followed even in today’s modern era by various welfare states in the world, he added.

The prime minister referred to the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said their only objective was an NRO, which he would never give. Former president General ® Pervez Musharraf, despite having all authorities and power, could not sustain pressure and gave two NROs, he added.

Referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and their family members, he questioned if the thieves took the public resources abroad and led luxury lives abroad, how the government would spend and allocate funds for the people’s welfare in the country.

The present government was fighting the war for rule of law in the country, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was due to the loot and plunder of previous regimes led by the thieves that the regional countries like Bangladesh were now ahead of Pakistan in terms of economic development.

“Even if you appoint a thief as head of a factory, it will not achieve progress,” he remarked.

The prime minister said Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) had stated that the nations having different laws for the rich and the poor ruined in the past.

He said as history was witness to the fact that the nations, including Germany and Japan which stood again on their feet through reforms after the 2nd World War had to face difficulties, his government was also working on reforms to bring about a change in the country, which also required some patience.

Imran Khan said despite all economic odds, the government was committed to and would provide all resources for the development of merged districts (tribal areas) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the people of tribal areas, who never bowed before any force, always fought to remain independent and even sacrificed their lives in Kashmir, were real democratic people as their decisions were made through consultation in the Jirga system.

The prime minister said the government would do all to ensure the socio-economic uplift of those areas, which were neglected in the past and faced difficulties in the wake of war against terrorism.

Besides the establishment of a big university covering 5000 canals in the area, the government would provide resources for basic amenities like health, education, clean drinking water roads etc, he added.

The prime minister said all the families of merged districts would be provided the facility of Rs 700,000 per annum health insurance while the youth would be given stipends and loans under the Ehsaas Programme.