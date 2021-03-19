WHO lauds AJK govt for taking timely measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

MIRPUR (AJK) Mar 19 (APP): A World Health Organisation ( WHO ) delegation led by the Country Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala Friday called on the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the State capital and discussed the prevailing situation emerging of the novel corona virus in the State.

The WHO Country Director on this occasion appreciated the timely measures taken by the AJK government for quick prevention of the the corona pandemic in the State.

The Prime Minister thanked the WHO for the provision of Ambulances and other health related equipment to Azad Kashmir government.

At the same time, Azad Jammu Kashmir government Friday expressed serious concern over the rising trend of the corona virus in the state and decided to strictly ensure implementation of the SOPs to control the virus.

The State government decided to take the emergent steps at a high level meeting held in the State metropolis with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair to review the latest situation emerging of the corona pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting decided to take further steps after reviewing markets ,educational institutions and transport while Ulema will be requested to persuade the people in the mosques to implement the SOPs .

The meeting also decided that SOPs will also be implemented strictly in political and social gathering and marriages hall as well .Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister expressed his serious concern over the third phase of corona virus and added that negligence at the part of the people have caused the expansion of the virus .

He urged the people to demonstrate the sense of responsibility and utmost seriousness and fully implement the SOPs to deal with the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the protection of the lives of the people is the foremost priority of the government and urged the people to supplement government efforts and fully cooperate with the administration to control the virus.

The Prime Minister directed the Education Minister to submit a comprehensive report in the next meeting about the middle standard educational institutions where the corona virus is increasing .

The Secretary Health Services of AJK govt. apprised the meeting that the overall percentage of corona virus in educational institutions was reported 04 to 05 percent across the liberated territory while the cases of virus has been increasing in the state. Mirpur district is the main centre of this virus, he underlined.

The meeting was attended by the Health and Education Ministers, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health and high ranking government officials.