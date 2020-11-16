WHO conducts passengers screening assessment at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala accompanied by the WHO Emergency team on Monday visited Islamabad International Airport to conduct an on site assessment of passenger screening at the point of entries.

During the visit, common areas of intervention were identified for strengthening at the domestic and international terminals.

WHO team met Director Central Health Establishment (CHE), Dr Irfan Tahir at the airport.

Dr Mahipala assured the Director CHE and airport authorities that WHO will continue to support the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the ongoing efforts by the government to prevent importation of COVID-19 at the point of entries.

Airport Manager, Nadeem Khan thanked the team for visiting the airport and providing guidance for improving public health interventions at the airport. He also praised WHO’s persistent efforts for prevention and control of COVID-19.